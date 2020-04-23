Liliputing

Lilbits 391: Better WiFi and ARM-based Macs

Posted on at by

Apple makes the fastest smartphone processors on the market and the company has been claiming for years that its iPad Pro tablets can outperform laptops with Intel processors at certain tasks.

So it’s not surprising that analysts have been claiming for years that Apple would eventually stop using Intel processors in its Mac computers and instead switch to its own ARM-based processors. The move would give the company more control over the performance of its laptop and/or desktop PCs and allow Apple to ensure that the hardware and software work together seamlessly.

While it’ll probably be a while before Apple ditches Intel altogether, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that we could see the first Mac with an ARM-based processor as soon as 2021. The company is said to be working on new processors that will most likely be used in upcoming MacBook laptops.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Some Guy
Guest
Some Guy

I still dread the day that Apple does this, because it means everyone else will surely follow. That means UEFI vanishes, and with it, the ability to install anything other than the preloaded operating system.
Even if the manufacturer doesn’t arbitrarily restrict you, the kernel has to be (re)developed for the particular CPU. Maybe something like UEFI will come back if ARM gets popular enough, but I doubt it will intrinsically permit arbitrary code execution. None of the large IT companies these days think you should have the right to choose.

