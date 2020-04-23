Lilbits 391: Better WiFi and ARM-based Macs

Apple makes the fastest smartphone processors on the market and the company has been claiming for years that its iPad Pro tablets can outperform laptops with Intel processors at certain tasks.
So it’s not surprising that analysts have been claiming for years that Apple would eventually stop using Intel processors in its Mac computers and instead switch to its own ARM-based processors. The move would give the company more control over the performance of its laptop and/or desktop PCs and allow Apple to ensure that the hardware and software work together seamlessly.
While it’ll probably be a while before Apple ditches Intel altogether, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that we could see the first Mac with an ARM-based processor as soon as 2021. The company is said to be working on new processors that will most likely be used in upcoming MacBook laptops.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Apple Aims to Sell Macs With Its Own Chips Starting in 2021 [Bloomberg]
According to Bloomberg, Apple will launch its first ARM-based Macs in 2021. Code-named “Kalkamata,” the chips are expected to be 5nm, 12-core processors based on the upcoming Apple A14 chip and manufactured by TSMC.
- Wi-Fi is getting its biggest upgrade in 20 years [The Verge]
WiFi 6E is coming. By opening up a large swath of 6 GHz spectrum, it should lead to less congestion and faster speeds. Expect new routers and phones featuring WiFi 6E in late 2020 followed by tablets, TVs, and laptops, probably in 2021 and 2022.
- The New HDHomeRun QUATRO 4K [Kickstarter]
SiliconDust launches a Kickstarter campaign for the new HDHomeRun Qutro 4K TV tuner, which will let you record up to 4 TV shows at once at up to 4K resolution using an over-the-air antenna… once broadcasters start using ATSC 3.0 signals.
- Quibi downloads reach 2.7 million, TV feature to start in May [Reuters]
After launching as a mobile-only video streaming app, Quibi plans to add a cast-to-TV feature. Support for TVs only be available to *some* users when it begins rolling out in May.
- T-Mobile’s 5G network will get a boost from Sprint spectrum [CNET]
Now that Sprint and T-Mobile are merging and preparing to roll out broader 5G coverage… it looks like folks who bought Sprint 5G phones last year may be out of luck. The Galaxy S20 5G series phones will support the new network. other phones won’t.
Daily Deals (4-23-2020)
Today's World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today's …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
I still dread the day that Apple does this, because it means everyone else will surely follow. That means UEFI vanishes, and with it, the ability to install anything other than the preloaded operating system.
Even if the manufacturer doesn’t arbitrarily restrict you, the kernel has to be (re)developed for the particular CPU. Maybe something like UEFI will come back if ARM gets popular enough, but I doubt it will intrinsically permit arbitrary code execution. None of the large IT companies these days think you should have the right to choose.