Lilbits 389: Group video chatting during the pandemic

Zoom has been grabbing a lot of headlines for a user base that ballooned from 10-million daily users to 200-million during the pandemic (and the increased scrutiny that comes with increased use). But other video communications services have also seen an uptick in usage as folks stuck at home try to stay connected to one another while social distancing.

So it’s not surprising to see developers rolling out new features.

WhatsApp is increasing the number of people who can participate in group video calls from 4 to 8. And Google recently upped the group video call limit for its Duo app from 8 to 12.

Now Google is unveiling a few other changes coming to Duo soon, including support for a more efficient video codec and the ability to snap a picture during video calls.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

