Lilbits 388: Microsoft’s Surface 2 and Surface Book 3 coming in May?

Posted on at by // 1 Comment

There’s mounting evidence that Microsoft is preparing to launch new Surface hardware soon… like next month soon.

According to a new report from Windows Central, and apparently confirmed by The Verge’s sources, Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 in May.

The Surface Book 2 will most likely be available with a choice of Pentium Gold 4425Y or Core m3-8100Y processor, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (and optional support for twice as much of each), and a starting price of $399.

But aside from a CPU spec bump, the new model is also expected to have a larger display than the original Surface Go, despite having a body that’s the same size. Shrunken bezels are to thank.

Microsoft Surface Go (1st-gen)

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

Shogmaster
Guest
Shogmaster

Watch MS miss the mark again by using Intel 10th gen CPU in the SB3…

30 seconds ago