Lilbits 388: Microsoft’s Surface 2 and Surface Book 3 coming in May?

There’s mounting evidence that Microsoft is preparing to launch new Surface hardware soon… like next month soon.
According to a new report from Windows Central, and apparently confirmed by The Verge’s sources, Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 in May.
The Surface Book 2 will most likely be available with a choice of Pentium Gold 4425Y or Core m3-8100Y processor, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (and optional support for twice as much of each), and a starting price of $399.
But aside from a CPU spec bump, the new model is also expected to have a larger display than the original Surface Go, despite having a body that’s the same size. Shrunken bezels are to thank.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:
- Surface Go 2 to feature larger 10.5-inch display [Windows Central]
The new Surface Book 3, meanwhile, is a higher-performance 2-in-1 laptop that may support up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and possibly NVIDIA Quadro graphics.
- Kiwi Browser is now fully open-source [/r/Android]
Kiwi is a 2-year-old, Chromium-based web browser with support for Chrome extensions, ad blocking, night mode, and more.
- Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 12% in 2019 [Gartner]
Gartner says Intel regained its spot as the top semiconductor company (by revenue) in 2019, taking the crown back from Samsung. But that’s a bigger portion of a shrinking pie — global semiconductor market revenue was down 12-percent during the year.
- Update: One GX mini gaming laptop [Liliputing]
A few new pictures give us a (blurry) look at the back and sides of the mini gaming laptop, which appears to have two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and… HDMI maybe?
Watch MS miss the mark again by using Intel 10th gen CPU in the SB3…