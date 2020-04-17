Lilbits 387: Updates on the PinePhone, Ghost Canyon NUC, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Pine64 has been making Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for a while, but over the past few years the company has become one of the most interesting players in the cheap Linux computer space.
The company’s PinePhone is a $150 smartphone designed to run GNU/Linux software. The PineBook Pro is a $200 Linux laptop with specs that are at least twice as good as those for the company’s older sub-$100 Linux laptop. And the company is also working on a cheap, open source-friendly tablet and smartwatch.
The latter two are still very much works in progress — but you can read about the progress being made on the software and hardware for all of those devices in the Pine64 April Update published this week.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- CE & FCC, Software Update And DIY Router? [Pine64]
Pine64 April update — More GNU/Linux distributions for the PinePhone (plus better battery management), PineTime smartwatch now supports Bluetooth LE notifications, and the PineTab is on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
- Update: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.4 inch tablet with an S Pen [Liliputing]
First unveiled internationally yesterday, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is officially coming to the US in the second quarter of 2020 with a starting price of $350 (or about $300 less than the price of a non-Lite model).
- Intel Ghost Canyon NUC9i9QNX Review: NUC 9 Extreme Realizes the SFF Dream [AnandTech
From the review of Intel’s new semi-modular, small form-factor desktop computer: “Intel “Ghost Canyon” NUC review: “Intel has resolved the issue that has dogged these NUCs: the GPU will go out of date long before the CPU will. All of which has made for one of the most interesting SFF PCs we’ve looked at in some time.”
- GPD Win Max main board are ready [/r/gpdwin]
The first batch of motherboards for the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop are ready, and the company plans to begin shipping review units soon. Still no word on when crowdfunding will begin.
- Facebook scales back alternatives to F8 developers conference [CNET]
Facebook’s F8 developer conference had already been cancelled due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. But now the company is scrapping plans to hold smaller local events, and will instead limit gatherings until next summer.
- Official statement regarding Gamescom 2020 [@gamescom]
It’s online-only. That’s pretty much the statement.
- Tiny Keyboard Clones Photoshop’s Toolbar for Your Desk [Gizmodo]
This custom 26-key keyboard gives you a physical version of Photoshop’s toolbar.
