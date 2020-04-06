Lilbits 385: Laptops big and small

A few days ago we reported that a Dell XPS 17 laptop was likely on the way. Now we know what it’ll probably look like, thanks to an image spotted on Dell’s website.
Meanwhile One Netbook continues to leak tidbits of information about the company’s upcoming mini-laptop designed for gaming. This time we have a picture showing what appears to be the top and back of the One GX.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Dell XPS 17 laptop is on the way – this may be what it looks like [Liliputing – updated]
Update: An image posted to Dell’s website provides our first look at the likely design for the upcoming Dell XPS 17 laptop. There’s no number pad, but the touchpad is enormous, the bezels are slim, and there may be top-facing speakers.
- Creating and Installing a Server Respun Ubuntu Desktop ISO [Linuxium]
This script lets you create an Ubuntu Server image that runs on low-power PCs with Intel Atom/Apollo Lake/Gemini Lake processors. If you’ve got an old Intel Compute Stick or another entry-level mini PC lying around, this could be a good way to turn them into a home server or web server.
- Google Play Games gets new social gaming features [Liliputing – updated]
Update: As expected, Google has released an updated that brings new social gaming features to Google Play Games, lets you invite friends, compare achievements, etc.
- 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home [Liliputing – updated]
Add another freebie to our list of 70+ free things to stream/watch/read/play while you’re stuck at home — SyFy is making the complete series of BattleStar Galactica free to stream (including movies).
- LineageOS 17.1 changelog [LineageOS]
Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is now available and includes support for themes, support for using biometrics to secure access to specific apps, support for in-display fingerprint sensors and pop-up cameras, and more.
- Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 [Google Android Developers]
Google pushes out Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 with a few bug fixes.
- One GX handheld gaming laptop pic [@OnenetbookO]
One Netbook provides another (not very informative) glimpse of the upcoming One GX mini gaming laptop. Previously we’ve seen the little laptop’s keyboard and maybe it’s game controllers?
Online video streaming service Quibi went live today... to mixed reviews. The idea behind the service is to offer …
