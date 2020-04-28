Lenovo’s wireless ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is now available for $100

Some PC users like to use a mouse. Others prefer trackpads. But some folks consider Lenovo’s TrackPoint system to be the gold standard for input.
Typically found on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, the TrackPoint puts a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard and left and right buttons below the space bar. This lets you move a cursor without lifting your hand from the position you’re using to type.
Earlier this year Lenovo introduced the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpoint. Now it’s available for purchase for $100.
It basically looks like what you’d get if you ripped the keyboard off a recent Lenovo ThinkPad laptop. But this is a wireless keyboard that’s designed to be used with any Windows or Android device — so you can use it with your desktop computer or Android phone or tablet.
The keyboard measures about 12″ x 6.5″ x 0.5″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds. It has a rechargable battery that allows the keyboard to run for up to 2 months on a charge, and you can refuel the battery by plugging in a USB-C to USB-A cable. Lenovo says it takes about 1.6 hours to get a full charge.
The Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II can be paired with your PC or mobile device via Bluetooth or by using a USB dongle (which supports up to two devices).
Sadly for folks who prefer Lenovo’s older ThinkPad keyboards featuring taller keys with deeper key travel, the new keyboard is based on recent ThinkPad designs. It has 84 chiclet-style keys with scissor switches and 19.05mm (0.75 inch) key pitch.
Daily Deals (4-28-2020)
Amazon is offering a free 2-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited if you sign up by Thursday. Tor and Google Play are …
Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-28-2020)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Def want one but not for that price.
Fantastic keyboard… for about $40. $100 is just too much for a keyboard.
The thinkpad tablet 2 bluetooth keyboard from nearly a decade ago has the very under-rated optical trackpoint instead. I miss that.
This has BLE, but only advertises 2 months of battery life. What did they put in there, a hearing aid battery? An alkaline AA would probably yield a year. A small lipoly could probably get a couple of years.
I mean, who am I kidding, I’m probably going to get one someday, but I will grumble about it nonetheless.