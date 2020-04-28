Lenovo’s wireless ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is now available for $100

Some PC users like to use a mouse. Others prefer trackpads. But some folks consider Lenovo’s TrackPoint system to be the gold standard for input.

Typically found on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, the TrackPoint puts a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard and left and right buttons below the space bar. This lets you move a cursor without lifting your hand from the position you’re using to type.

Earlier this year Lenovo introduced the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpoint. Now it’s available for purchase for $100.

It basically looks like what you’d get if you ripped the keyboard off a recent Lenovo ThinkPad laptop. But this is a wireless keyboard that’s designed to be used with any Windows or Android device — so you can use it with your desktop computer or Android phone or tablet.

The keyboard measures about 12″ x 6.5″ x 0.5″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds. It has a rechargable battery that allows the keyboard to run for up to 2 months on a charge, and you can refuel the battery by plugging in a USB-C to USB-A cable. Lenovo says it takes about 1.6 hours to get a full charge.

The Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II can be paired with your PC or mobile device via Bluetooth or by using a USB dongle (which supports up to two devices).

Sadly for folks who prefer Lenovo’s older ThinkPad keyboards featuring taller keys with deeper key travel, the new keyboard is based on recent ThinkPad designs. It has 84 chiclet-style keys with scissor switches and 19.05mm (0.75 inch) key pitch.

