Lenovo’s dual-screen ThinkBook Plus up for pre-order in China (LCD + E Ink)

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a dual-screen laptop with a 13.3 inch LCD display and a secondary 10.8 inch E Ink display on the lid.

Honestly, when Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook Plus during CES in January, I half figured it was a concept device that would never see the light of day, despite the company’s assurance that it would come to market in March.

Well, March has come and gone and you still can’t buy one yet — but if you’re in China you can pre-order the ThinkBook Plus now. It’s up for order from JD.com for 8,499 CNY, or about $1200 US.

The laptop features an Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, HDMI port, USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.

The notebook’s primary display is a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel LCD screen with support for up to 300-nits of brightness. But what really makes this laptop stand out is the E Ink display on the lid.

It’s a 10.8 inch, high-contrast, low-power black and white screen that can display images or information when the laptop is closed — you can decorate the lid with a static image, view your calendar or weather forecast, or read eBooks or PDF files.

You can also take notes or draw pictures on the E Ink display using an active pen with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Notes or other documents created using the E Ink screen can be synchronized with OneNote for viewing on the color display (or other devices).

The pen attaches to either side of the laptop magnetically when you’re not using it.

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus laptop measures about 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds. It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

Lenovo hasn’t announced US pricing for the dual-screen laptop yet, but the company did post a product tour on YouTube this week, suggesting it’s on the way.

via GizmoChina

