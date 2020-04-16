Lenovo Legion 2020 gaming laptops starting prices range from $730 to $1600

Lenovo is taking the wraps off a whole slew of new Legion gaming PCs with new models sporting the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA set to hit the streets startinginMay.

That includes the Lenovo Legion Y740Si, an updated version of the thin and light notebook the company unveiled during CES in January. And it also includes the high-performance Lenovo Legion 7i with support for up to an overclocked Intel Core i9 processor.

But what may be the most interesting thing about Lenovo’s new gaming laptop lineup is that the company is also looking to take on companies like Acer and Dell in the entry-level gaming space with the new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop, which will be available soon for just $730 and up.

Here’s a brief overview of Lenovo’s 2020 gaming laptop family:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

15.6 inch, 1080p IPS display (60 Hz and 144 Hz options)

Intel Core i5-10300H and Core i7-10750H processor options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Ti GPU options

8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2933 MHz RAM

Up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD storage

Backlit keyboard

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C,

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

Ethernet

3.5mm audio combo jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 7 hours battery life (claimed)

14.1″ x 9.8″ x 1″

4.8 pounds

$730 and up

Lenovo says an AMD Ryzen-powered version of the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is also coming later this year.

Lenovo Legion Y740Si

15.6 inch, 1080p or 4K IPS display (60 Hz)

Intel Core i5-10300H/Core i7-10750H/Core i9-10880H

No discrete graphics included, but there’s a Thunderbolt 3 port for external graphics docks)

16GB/32GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB SSD options

White backlit keyboard

2 x Thunderbolt 3

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

SD card reader

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

60 Whr battery

14″ x 9.9″ x 0.6″

3.7 pounds (starting weight)

$1199 and up

Lenovo Legion 7i

15.6 inch, 1080p (144 Hz and 240 Hz options)

Intel Core i5-10300H/Core i7-10750H/Core i7-108750H/Core i9-10980HK

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2060/RTX2070/RTX 2070 Super Max-Q/RTX 2080 Super Max-Q

8GB/16GB/32GB RAM options

256GB/512GB/1TB SSD options

32GB + 512GB or 32GB + 1TB Optane/SSD options

RGB backlit keyboard

HDMI 2.0

Ethernet

1 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

80 Whr battery

14.1″ x 10″ x 0.8″

4.6 pounds (starting weight)

$1599 and up

Lenovo Legion 5

15.6 inch, 1080p (60Hz/120Hz/144Hz options)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/Ryzen 7 4800H

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

8GB/16GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD options

1TB 2.5″ HDD (5400 or 7200 RPM)

White backlit keyboard w/optional 4-zone RGB lighting

HDMI 2.0

Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack + 3.5mm combo jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

80 Whr battery

14.3″ x 10.2″ x 0.9″

5.5 pounds (starting weight)

$850 and up

Lenovo Legion 5Pi

15.6 inch, 1080p (60Hz/144Hz/240Hz options)

Intel Core i5-10300H/Core i7-10750H/Core i7-108750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/GTX 1650 Ti/GTX 1660 Ti/RTX2060

8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4-2933 MHz RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD

1TB 2.5″ HDD (5400 or 7200 RPM)

White backlit keyboard w/optional 4-zone RGB lighing

HDMI 2.0

Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack + 3.5mm combo jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

60 and 80 Whr battery options

14.3″ x 10.2″ x 0.9″

5.5 pounds (starting weight)

Will not be available in North America (international pricing TBA)

Lenovo Legion 5i (15inch)

15.6 inch, 1080p (60Hz/120Hz/144Hz/240Hz options)

Intel Core i5-10300H/Core i7-10750H/Core i7-108750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/GTX 1650 Ti/GTX 1660 Ti/RTX2060

8GB/16GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD

1TB 2.5″ HDD (5400 or 7200 RPM)

White backlit keyboard w/optional 4-zone RGB lighing

HDMI 2.0

Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack + 3.5mm combo jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

60 Whr and 80Wh battery options

15.6″ x 11.3″ x 1″ (this is from the spec sheet, but it doesn’t seem right)

5.5 pounds (starting weight)

$830 and up

Lenovo Legion 5i (17 inch)

17.3 inch, 1080p (60Hz/144Hz options)

Intel Core i5-10300H/Core i7-10750H/Core i7-108750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/GTX 1650 Ti/GTX 1660 Ti/RTX2060

8GB/16GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD

1TB 2.5″ HDD (5400 or 7200 RPM)

White backlit keyboard

HDMI 2.0

Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack + 3.5mm combo jack

802.11ax WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

60 Whr and 80Wh battery options

15.7″ x 11.4″ x 1″

6.6 pounds (starting weight)

$1130 and up

