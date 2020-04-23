iQOO Neo3 is a $380 flagship (Snapdragon 865, 144 Hz display)

Chinese phone brand iQOO has a (short) history of releasing smartphones with flagship specs and mid-range prices. But at a time when even Motorola is pricing its flagships at $1000 and up, it’s a little surprising to see that the new iQOO Neo3 starts at just $380.
That’s despite having premium features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and x55 5G modem, a 144 Hz display, 44W fast charging support, and UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone is up for pre-order in China, where it should begin shipping April 29th in four pricing/spec configurations:
- 6GB/128GB for 2,698 CNY ($380)
- 8GB/128GB for 2,998 CNY ($425)
- 12GB/128GB for 3,298 CNY ($465)
- 8GB/256GB for 3,398 CNY ($480)
Each version of the phone has a 6.57 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel IPS display with support for HDR10 and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, a 4,5000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.
The iQOO Neo3 has a 16MP front-facing camera (in a hole-punch cut-out), and three rear cameras:
- 48MP primary
- 8MP wide-angle
- 2MP macro
via GizmoChina and xda-developers
Daily Deals (4-23-2020)
Today's World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today's …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply