iQOO Neo3 is a $380 flagship (Snapdragon 865, 144 Hz display)

Chinese phone brand iQOO has a (short) history of releasing smartphones with flagship specs and mid-range prices. But at a time when even Motorola is pricing its flagships at $1000 and up, it’s a little surprising to see that the new iQOO Neo3 starts at just $380.

That’s despite having premium features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and x55 5G modem, a 144 Hz display, 44W fast charging support, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is up for pre-order in China, where it should begin shipping April 29th in four pricing/spec configurations:

6GB/128GB for 2,698 CNY ($380)

8GB/128GB for 2,998 CNY ($425)

12GB/128GB for 3,298 CNY ($465)

8GB/256GB for 3,398 CNY ($480)

Each version of the phone has a 6.57 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel IPS display with support for HDR10 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a headphone jack, a 4,5000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.

The iQOO Neo3 has a 16MP front-facing camera (in a hole-punch cut-out), and three rear cameras:

48MP primary

8MP wide-angle

2MP macro

via GizmoChina and xda-developers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (4-23-2020) Today's World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today's … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-23-2020)













