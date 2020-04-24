Intel says more than 50 laptops with Tiger Lake chips coming later this year

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tech companies to cancel events and delay product launches… but Intel says it’s still on track to ship its new Tiger Lake processors to PC makers in the coming months.

That means Tiger Lake laptops should start shipping in time for the 2020 holiday season — and Intel CEO Bob Swan says PC makers are working on “more than 50 fantastic Tiger Lake-based notebook designs” that should ship this year.

Tiger Lake chips will be Intel’s first chips to feature integrated graphics based on the company’s new Xe-LP graphics architecture, and the first to be manufactured using Intel’s next-gen 10nm+ process.

In other words, take all the benefits of Intel’s Ice Lake processors (improved efficiency and graphics) and kick them up a notch. At least that’s the theory. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see whether Intel can deliver on its promises.

During a recent earnings call, Swan also said that the company also plans to launch its first 10nm Xeon chips based on Ice Lake architecture by the end of the year.

via CRN, AnandTech, and TechPowerUp

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (4-23-2020) Today's World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today's … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-23-2020)













