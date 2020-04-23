Huawei launches MatePad 10.4 Android tablet for $270 and up (in China)

About two months after launching the Matepad Pro line of premium Android tablets (priced at $600 and up), Huawei is updating its mid-range tablet lineup with the new MatePad 10.4 tablet.
As the name suggests, the new model has a 10.4 inch display. It also has a Huawei Kirin 810 octa-core processor, support for pen input, quad speakers (and mics), and a microSD card reader.
The tablet will be available in China starting April 26 for 1,899 yuan (about $270) and up.
For that price, Huawei is selling a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But the company will also offer a 6GB/128GB model for $310 and a 6GB/128GB + 4G LTE version for about $350.
Each version of the tablet has a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS display with support for up to 470 nits of brightness. And each has a 7,250 mAh battery, 8MP front and rear cameras, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB 2.0 Type-C ports.
The Huawei Matepad 10.4 measures 245.2mm x 155mm x 7.4mm (9.7″ x 6.1″ x 0.3″) and weighs 450 grams (about 1 pound).
Huawei hasn’t said if or when the tablet will be available outside of China.
via Huawei, Fone Arena, and Xataka Android
Daily Deals (4-23-2020)
Today's World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today's …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply