Huawei launches MatePad 10.4 Android tablet for $270 and up (in China)

About two months after launching the Matepad Pro line of premium Android tablets (priced at $600 and up), Huawei is updating its mid-range tablet lineup with the new MatePad 10.4 tablet.

As the name suggests, the new model has a 10.4 inch display. It also has a Huawei Kirin 810 octa-core processor, support for pen input, quad speakers (and mics), and a microSD card reader.

The tablet will be available in China starting April 26 for 1,899 yuan (about $270) and up.

For that price, Huawei is selling a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But the company will also offer a 6GB/128GB model for $310 and a 6GB/128GB + 4G LTE version for about $350.

Each version of the tablet has a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS display with support for up to 470 nits of brightness. And each has a 7,250 mAh battery, 8MP front and rear cameras, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB 2.0 Type-C ports.

The Huawei Matepad 10.4 measures 245.2mm x 155mm x 7.4mm (9.7″ x 6.1″ x 0.3″) and weighs 450 grams (about 1 pound).

Huawei hasn’t said if or when the tablet will be available outside of China.

via Huawei, Fone Arena, and Xataka Android

