HP’s new HP Pavilion x360 14 features Intel Ice Lake, optional 4G LTE

The HP Pavilion line of laptops tend to be entry-level devices with entry-level specs and design.

But the new HP Pavilion x360 14 convertible notebook adds a few premium touches including support for up to a 1TB SSD, up to an Intel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics, and optional support for 4G LTE. Of course you have to pay extra for those features.

The laptops shouldbe available from HP.com should have more options available in May for $549 and up, but Best Buy will begin selling select models for $499 and up starting today.

The convertible laptop measures 12.8′ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.6 pounds with a 43 Wh battery.

It features HDMI 2.0 and USB Type-C ports, DDR4-3200 RAM, an M.2 SSD, and a choice of 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen displays.

Other features include support for fast charging (0 to 50-percent in 45 minutes), a wide-angle webcam, and optional support for a fingerprint reader and/or backlit keyboard. Some models will ship with 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, but higher-priced configurations features 802.11ax (WiFi 6).

