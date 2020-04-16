HP’s new Envy 15 laptop support sup to Core i9-10980HK and GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q

HP is refreshing its Envy 15 laptop by equipping this year’s model with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake-H processors, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and support for up to an optional 4K OLED display.

The 2020 HP Envy 15 laptop should be available in June for $1350 and up.

That starting price will get you a model with a Core i7-10750H processor, but HP says the new Envy 15 will be available with up to:

Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics

32GB of DDR4-2933 RAM

2TB PCIe SSD RAID 0 storage (thanks to dual SSD slots)

The laptop also has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0a port, two USB Type-A (5Gbps ports), and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 as well as a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, a camera shutter for privacy.

HP equips the notebook with an 83 Wh battery and includes a 200 watt power supply.

The HP Envy 15 measures 14.09″ x 9.32″ x 0.73″ and weighs 4.74 pounds and HP says the notebook has an 82-percent screen-to-body ratio.

