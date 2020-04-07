HP launches ProBook 400 G7 laptops with Ryzen 4000 processors

HP is bringing AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors to its ProBook 400 line of business-class laptops.

The 14-inch HP ProBook 445 G7 and the 15.6 inch HP ProBook 455 G7 are both available with up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 4700U processor, up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to a 512GB SSD or 1TB hard drive.

HP says the new laptops should be available for purchase in late April.

Both laptops feature aluminum lids and keyboard decks, 180-degree hinges, allowing you to fold the screen flat, and support for fast charging — HP says you can get a 50-percent charge by plugging in the laptops for a half hour.

Here are some key specs for each model:

HP ProBook 445 G7

Display : 14 inch with options up to a 1080p, 1000-nit display panel

: 14 inch with options up to a 1080p, 1000-nit display panel Processor : Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5/4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U

: Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5/4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U Graphics : Radeon Vega

: Radeon Vega RAM : Up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel (2 SODIMM slots)

: Up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel (2 SODIMM slots) Storage : 256GB to 512GB of PCIe NVMe and/or up to 1TB 5400 RPM HDD

: 256GB to 512GB of PCIe NVMe and/or up to 1TB 5400 RPM HDD Ports : 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen-1, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, headset, SD card reader

: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen-1, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, headset, SD card reader Wireless : Up to 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0

: Up to 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0 Power : 45Wh battery and 45W or 65W power adapter options

: 45Wh battery and 45W or 65W power adapter options Dimensions : 12.8″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″

: 12.8″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ Weight: 3.5 pounds

HP ProBook 455 G7

Display : 15.6 inch with options up to a 1080p, 1000-nit display panel

: 15.6 inch with options up to a 1080p, 1000-nit display panel Processor : Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5/4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U

: Ryzen 3 4300U/Ryzen 5/4500U/Ryzen 7 4700U Graphics : Radeon Vega

: Radeon Vega RAM : Up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel (2 SODIMM slots)

: Up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel (2 SODIMM slots) Storage : 256GB to 512GB of PCIe NVMe and/or up to 1TB 5400 RPM HDD

: 256GB to 512GB of PCIe NVMe and/or up to 1TB 5400 RPM HDD Ports : 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen-1, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, headset, SD card reader

: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen-1, 1 x USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, headset, SD card reader Wireless : Up to 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0

: Up to 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0 Power : 45Wh battery and 45W or 65W power adapter options

: 45Wh battery and 45W or 65W power adapter options Dimensions : 14.4″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″

: 14.4″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ Weight: 4.4 pounds

You may have noticed that the model with a larger display is bigger and heavier… but otherwise the specs are pretty much the same as for the 14 inch model except that there’s a number pad on the right side of the keyboard. Even the battery capacity is the same, which means you’ll probably see longer battery life from the smaller version (since it tends to take more power to output video to a larger display).

Both laptops have a spill-resistant keyboard with optional support for backlit keys. Other options include a fingerprint reader and HP’s Sure View privacy screen technology (that limits viewing angles at the touch of a button).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















