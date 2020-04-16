HP Envy 13 Ice Lake laptop and Envy x360 13 Ryzen 4000U convertible coming in May

The new HP Envy 13 is a 2.88 pound laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” processor and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics and up to a 4K display. HP say the laptop will be available in May for $1000 and up.
Meanwhile the company is also launching a new HP Envy x360 13 convertible notebook. This model features an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor with Radeon graphics, a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a lower starting price tag — the 2.92 pound convertible notebook goes sale in May for $700 and up.
If you’re wondering why the model with the convertible tablet-style design is the cheaper of the two, the AMD-powered Envy x360 13 lacks some of the features found in its Intel-powered clamshell-style sibling.
Both laptops are thin and light computers with an 88-percent screen to body ratio. But the Intel model has a Thunderbolt 3 port and WiFi 6 support. The AMD version does not. And only the Intel model is available with discrete graphics and 4K display options.
That said, the AMD model does have a few things going for it. It has a lower starting price and supports tablet, tent, and stand modes in addition to functioning as a laptop and supports digital pen input.
Here are some key specs/options for HP’s new 13-inch Envy laptops:
HP Envy 13 laptop
|Display
|13.3 inch FHD or 4K UHD
|CPU
|Core i5-1035G1 to Core i7-1065G7
|GPU
|Intel UHD/Iris Plus/NVIDIAGeForce MX330
|RAM
|DDR4-2666/DDR4-3200 (onboard)
|Storage
|PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|WiFi
|802.11ax
|BT
|5.0
|Ports
|1 x TB3
2 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x mic/headphone combo
1 x microSD card reader
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Privacy
|Camera shutter
|Speakers
|Stereo w/B&O audio
|Battery
|51 Wh
|Power Supply
|65W
|Fast charging
|0 to 50% in 30 minutes
|Dimensions
|12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.67″
|Weight
|2.88 pounds
HP Envy x360 13 convertible
|Display
|13.3 inch FHD
|CPU
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
|GPU
|AMD Radeon
|RAM
|DDR4-3200 (onboard)
|Storage
|PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
|WiFi
|802.11ac
|BT
|5.0
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C (10Gbps)
2 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x mic/headphone combo
1 x microSD card reader
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Privacy
|Camera shutter
|Speakers
|Stereo w/B&O audio
|Battery
|51 Wh
|Power Supply
|65W
|Fast charging
|0 to 50% in 30 minutes
|Dimensions
|12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.65″
|Weight
|2.92 pounds
Daily Deals (4-15-2020)
Ubisoft is giving away three PC games: Assassin's Creed II, Might & Magic Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding. Sony is …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply