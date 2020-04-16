HP Envy 13 Ice Lake laptop and Envy x360 13 Ryzen 4000U convertible coming in May

The new HP Envy 13 is a 2.88 pound laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” processor and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics and up to a 4K display. HP say the laptop will be available in May for $1000 and up.

Meanwhile the company is also launching a new HP Envy x360 13 convertible notebook. This model features an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor with Radeon graphics, a touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and a lower starting price tag — the 2.92 pound convertible notebook goes sale in May for $700 and up.

If you’re wondering why the model with the convertible tablet-style design is the cheaper of the two, the AMD-powered Envy x360 13 lacks some of the features found in its Intel-powered clamshell-style sibling.

Both laptops are thin and light computers with an 88-percent screen to body ratio. But the Intel model has a Thunderbolt 3 port and WiFi 6 support. The AMD version does not. And only the Intel model is available with discrete graphics and 4K display options.

That said, the AMD model does have a few things going for it. It has a lower starting price and supports tablet, tent, and stand modes in addition to functioning as a laptop and supports digital pen input.

Here are some key specs/options for HP’s new 13-inch Envy laptops:

HP Envy 13 laptop

Display 13.3 inch FHD or 4K UHD CPU Core i5-1035G1 to Core i7-1065G7 GPU Intel UHD/Iris Plus/NVIDIAGeForce MX330 RAM DDR4-2666/DDR4-3200 (onboard) Storage PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD WiFi 802.11ax BT 5.0 Ports 1 x TB3

2 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)

1 x mic/headphone combo

1 x microSD card reader Security Fingerprint reader Privacy Camera shutter Speakers Stereo w/B&O audio Battery 51 Wh Power Supply 65W Fast charging 0 to 50% in 30 minutes Dimensions 12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.67″ Weight 2.88 pounds

HP Envy x360 13 convertible

Display 13.3 inch FHD CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U GPU AMD Radeon RAM DDR4-3200 (onboard) Storage PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD WiFi 802.11ac BT 5.0 Ports 1 x USB Type-C (10Gbps)

2 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)

1 x mic/headphone combo

1 x microSD card reader Security Fingerprint reader Privacy Camera shutter Speakers Stereo w/B&O audio Battery 51 Wh Power Supply 65W Fast charging 0 to 50% in 30 minutes Dimensions 12.07″ x 7.66″ x 0.65″ Weight 2.92 pounds

