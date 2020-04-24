HiSense Q5 is a 10.5 inch Android tablet with an ePaper screen

This week Chinese device maker unveiled a new line of smartphones with color E Ink displays. But they’re not the company’s only new electronic devices.
The Hisense Q5 is a 10.5 inch tablet with a grayscale display, an octa-core processor, and Android 10 software.
It’s expected to be available in China on June 10 for 2,299 CNY (about $325).
Like the Hisense A5 Pro smartphone, this tablet has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Unisoc T610 processor, which features:
- 2 x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores
- 6 x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores
- ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics
But the new Hisense tablet is bigger than the smartphone, has inferior cameras, and features a pogo pin connector on the bottom, suggesting you may be able to use the Hisense Q5 with a keyboard.
The tablet has a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, headset jack, micro HDMI port, and a micro USB port. The tablet has a 5,050 mAh battery and comes with a 5V/2A power adapter.
It also supports 4G LTE, although support will most likely be largely limited to Chinese networks. Other features include a mono speaker, mono microphone, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 128GB.
The Hisense Q5 measures has a plastic body, and the tablet measures 257.9mm x 171.3mm x 9mm (10.2″ x 6.7″ x 0.4″) and weighs 490 grams (1.1 pounds).
Update: An earlier version of this article referred to the Hisense Q5 as a tablet with an E Ink display, but it appears this tablet’s grayscale display may actually be a reflective LCD screen. This could give it a faster screen refresh rate while still enabling high outdoor visibility without a backlight. But it may not feature the high contract and lower power consumption associated with E Ink displays.
via @UNISOCTech, GizmoChina and Phablet.jp
