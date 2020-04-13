Hackers bring multi-boot support to newer iPhones and iPads

Apple makes it easy to upgrade an iPhone or iPad to a new version of iOS and often boasts about the high-percentages of users running the latest version of the operating system.

A few things the company doesn’t make easy? Downgrading to an earlier version of iOS, installing an alternate operating system, or dual-booting. Or multi-booting, actually, since it’s possible to load more than two operating systems.

But folks have been finding unofficial ways to do those things for years. In March we learned about a project to bring Android to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7+. Now a team of developers have released a guide for dual-booting multiple operating systems on iPhones and iPads with 64-bit processors.

So far the guide is designed to let you run multiple versions of iOS. But theoretically it could open the door to dual-booting Linux and/or Android on an iPhone or iPad.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a method for dual-booting an iOS device, previous methods had been limited to Apple products with 32-bit processors (which meant the most recent supported devices included the iPhone 5 and 4th-gen iPad).

The new method should work with devices released in 2013 and later, starting with the iPhone 5s.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this method using the checkm8 exploit, which requires a tethered boot — you can only boot into the secondary operating system by connecting your iPhone or iPad to a computer and running the again. And if you need to reboot, you’ll need to go through the process again.

Developers @Ralph0045 and @mcg29_ have posted images of several Apple devices running multiple operating systems in recent weeks, including and iPhone 6, an iPhone 8 and an iPad mini 2 (running four operating systems).

Dual-booted an iPhone 6 (n61ap) with iOS 12.4.6 (12G183) as the main and 11.3.1 (15E302) as the secondary OS. pic.twitter.com/YnFYFcpkHn — mcg29 (@mcg29_) April 10, 2020

Dual Booted iOS 13.3 on an iPhone 8. First system and second share same data volume pic.twitter.com/nQIPjk0Caa — Raffaele (@Ralph0045) March 30, 2020

Quad booted an iPad Mini 2 with iOS 11.3.1 as main pic.twitter.com/v4mdAM4izA — Raffaele (@Ralph0045) April 2, 2020

via TuxPhones and @Ralph0045



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (4-13-2020) The Google Pixel 4a is probably coming any day now, and it's expected to sell for $399 and up. But last year's Pixel … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-13-2020)













