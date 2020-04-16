Hackers are bringing Windows 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S8 (and other Snapdragon 835 phones)

Windows 10 is the first version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system that’s designed to run on devices with either x86 or ARM processors. But the ARM version is designed for tablets and notebooks rather than smartphones.

That hasn’t stopped developers from porting Windows 10 on ARM to run on phones though. Last year developers figured out how to load it onto phones that had originally shipped with Windows Phone software.

Now developers are making progress in bringing Windows 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and other Android phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors.

That’s the processor used in the Asus NovaGo and some of the other first-gen Windows 10 on ARM computers. But it’s also the processor that powered most Android flagship phones in 2017.

While it’s not exactly easy to get Windows up and running on an Android phone because of the way the two platforms work, developer Evsio0n has come up with a way to build UEFI firmware for the Galaxy S8 that makes it possible to boot Microsoft’s desktop operating system on the smartphone.

So far booting is about all you can do. In fact, Evsio0n has only managed to get the Windows Preinstallation Environment to boot and not the full operating system. But it’s a start.

Eventually this could open the door to running Windows 10 on other 2017-era smartphones.

It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Windows running on Android phones though — last year @NTAuthority posted a series of videos showing Windows 10 on the OnePlus 6T.

A little clip of the 6T I wanted to upload the other day. Don’t mind the rotation, video editing capabilities on phones are horrible and I don’t have any encoding tools on PC at hand. pic.twitter.com/vu6RQuJmzz — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 3, 2019

Watch out for the most ‘why would you even think of doing this’ crossover gameplay video combining WoA with a modification for a formerly-popular FPS series, running live in XTA + Adreno drivers. pic.twitter.com/zBR6FcqPQl — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) April 8, 2019

Brightness controls seem to work now. Yes, I am aware this is very much outdated Windows. pic.twitter.com/uwhkGGc8K6 — NTAuthority (@NTAuthority) May 17, 2019

via WindowsLatest, xda-developers, and /r/Android

