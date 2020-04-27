GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop to sell for $779 during crowdfunding (starting May 18)

The GPD Win Max is a tiny laptop computer with an 8 inch display, a backlit QWERTY keyboard, and an Intel Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics. It’s also a little gaming machine, with built-in game controllers above the keyboard.

GPD has been working on the Win Max for more than a year, and now the company has announced that it’ll be available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign set to begin May 18th.

Backers of the campaign will be able to pick one up for a promotional price of $779. The full retail price will likely be higher.

The Win Max is an unusual computer in a lot of ways — it’s smaller than most laptops, but not quite small enough to fit in a pocket like GPD’s Pocket line of mini laptops with 7 inch displays. And with the built-in game controller buttons, it might make more sense to compare the Win Max with GPD’s Win line of tiny gaming handhelds PCs… but not only does it have a bigger screen and faster processor, it also has a keyboard large enough for touch-typing.

In other words, the Win Max is more of a jack-of-all-trades device than anything GPD has released to date. You can use it as a little laptop and ignore the gaming features, or you can use it as a little gaming PC and forget about web browsing, Office, and other productivity features.

We’ll probably have to wait for some hands-on reviews before we can determine how well suited it is for each of those activities and whether it makes sense to put so many functions into such a small PC. But I’m looking forward to finding out — I should be getting a pre-production Win Max to try out sometime in the next few weeks.

Here’s everything we know so far about the specs for the GPD Win Max:

Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen (500 nits and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut) CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 (4-cores/8-threads) GPU Intel Iris Plus 940 64EU TDP 15/20/25 watts (adjustable in BIOS) RAM 16GB LPDDR4X-3733 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Connectivity 802.11ax/Bluetooth 5.0/Gigabit Ethernet USB Ports 1 x TB3, 1 x USB- 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0b (4K60fps), RJ45, microSDXC, 3.5mm audio Battery 57 Wh (3 x 5000 mAh) Power supply 65W Gallium Nitride power adapter (75mm x 36mm) Cooling 2 x fans and 2 x heat pipes Dimensions 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″) Weight 800 grams (1.8 pounds) Price $779 during crowdfunding

GPD is also planning to sell the Win Max in its home country of China starting May 20th. It’ll be available for the equivalent of $705 for early backers, before the price goes up to $820.

The company also recently shared a picture of the 65 watt power adapter for the upcoming mini laptop — and notes that it’s not much larger than the 24W power adapter for the GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC.

WIN MAX charger(65W) and WIN 2 charger(24W)

2.5 times power stronger but similar size pic.twitter.com/ErAS0SxGpw — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) April 27, 2020



Meanwhile, rival mini PC maker One Netbook has shared the first set of pictures that give us an idea of what the company’s upcoming mini gaming laptop will look like. The One Netbook One GX has a 7 inch display and lacks the integrated game controllers, but will work with a set of detachable controllers… and has an Alienware-inspired exhaust system on the back of the little PC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















