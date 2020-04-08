Google is opening Stadia to everyone (in 14 countries, and offering 2-months of free Stadia Pro)

Google’s Stadia game streaming service went live in November… but at the time it was only open to Stadia Pro subscribers.

Starting today Stadia is available for everyone in 14 supported countries. And Google is throwing in a free 2-month Stadia Pro subscription.

Already paying for Stadia Pro? Google won’t charge you for the next two months.

You’ll need a Google account to sign up, and if you don’t see an option to sign up at Stadia.com, that’s because Google says it’s getting the ball rolling today, but it could take 48 hours before the rollout is complete.

In case you need a refresher, Stadia Pro lets you stream a selection of games for no additional charge, while non-Pro users can purchase individual titles to stream to a phone, tablet, PC (via a web browser) or TV (via a Chromecast Ultra).

Under normal circumstances a Stadia Pro subscription also nets you 4K/60fps video streaming, HDR support, and 5.1 channel audio. But Google notes that it’s temporarily changing the default screen resolution to 1080p to reduce internet congestion during the coronavirus pandemic.

