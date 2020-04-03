Dell XPS 17 laptop is on the way (leaks)

Dell’s XPS 13 line of laptops are incredibly compact and increasingly powerful. The XPS 15 lineup has been a little more controversial at times, but still offers a sleek design and more horsepower.

And the Dell XPS 17? You can’t buy one yet. But it sure looks like one is on the way.

About a year ago the Dell XPS 17 made an appearance on a leaked product roadmap. More recently it’s started to show up in online benchmark results. And there are several mentions of the unannounced Dell XPS 17 9700 on Dell’s website.

Detailed specs aren’t available yet, but according to a listing at UserBenchmark.com, at least one version of the laptop will be powered by a 45 watt Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core Comet Lake processor.

The unit in that review also features a 3840 x 2400 pixel display, Intel UHD graphics, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (clocked at 2933 MHz) and 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

But it’s likely that Dell will offer multiple configuration options, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see models with other features such as discrete graphics, a 1080p display, or different processor, memory, or storage options.

If the benchmark listing is accurate though, it seems likely that we can expect a computer with a 16:10 aspect ratio display.

There’s no word on the price, release date, or just how big this laptop is going to be — Dell’s XPS laptop lineup tends to be thin and light, but those aren’t words you usually associate with 17 inch laptops… although there are always exceptions.

via NotebookCheck and @_rogame

