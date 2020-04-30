Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-30-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Rumor has it that Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a on May 22nd, but there’s never been a better time to pick up last year’s Pixel 3a XL. Right now B&H is selling a refurbished model for $349, which is $130 off the list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Digital downloads

Networking

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of