Daily Deals (4-30-2020)

Rumor has it that Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a on May 22nd, but there’s never been a better time to pick up last year’s Pixel 3a XL. Right now B&H is selling a refurbished model for $349, which is $130 off the list price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $349 – B&H
- Google Pixel 4 for $499 and up – B&H
- Google Pixel 4 XL for $599 and up – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus for $850 – Daily Steals
Digital downloads
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Crashlands PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of dark fiction from Latinx authors – StoryBundle
Networking
Other
- NeoGeo Mini retro game console for $30 – Amazon
- Aukey 4-port USB wall charger for $11 – Amazon (coupon: AQA6NLNI)
- Nook Glowlight Plus eReader for $170 – B&N
