Daily Deals (4-3-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Marvel and Dark Horse are making a selection of digital comics available to read for free. HBO is letting you watch the complete series of select TV shows for free (along with a bunch of movies and documentaries). And the Epic Games Store and GOG are offering up more free games.

Some of today’s best deals won’t cost you a penny.

I’m also adding a home goods section to today’s roundup though — because it’s a pretty good time to score a great deal on a pressure cooker or coffee maker if you find yourself stuck at home and cooking/caffeinating a lot.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free stuff

Digital media

Computers

Other

Home products

And if you’re looking for more free stuff to stream/download, make sure to check out Liliputing’s ever-expanding list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.






