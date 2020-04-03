Daily Deals (4-3-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Marvel and Dark Horse are making a selection of digital comics available to read for free. HBO is letting you watch the complete series of select TV shows for free (along with a bunch of movies and documentaries). And the Epic Games Store and GOG are offering up more free games.
Some of today’s best deals won’t cost you a penny.
I’m also adding a home goods section to today’s roundup though — because it’s a pretty good time to score a great deal on a pressure cooker or coffee maker if you find yourself stuck at home and cooking/caffeinating a lot.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free stuff
- Read select Marvel Comics for free from April 2 – May 4 – Marvel Unlimited
- Free series starter digital comics – Dark Horse
- Stream 500 hours of popular TV shows and movies from HBO for free – HBO
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Symmetry PC game for free – GOG
Digital media
- Select movies & TV shows for up to 50-percent off – Microsoft Store
- Select PC games for up to 75-percent off – Microsoft Store
- The Matrix Trilogy bundle for $13 – Vudu
Computers
- Evoo 12.5″ laptop w/Celeron N3350/2GB/32GB for $136 – Microsoft Store
- Evoo 13″ FHD convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $191 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA 14″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X280 12.5″ laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Newegg
- Samsung Notebook 7 w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
Other
- Google Nest Mini + Chromecast for $64 – Google Store
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K media streamer for $48 – Woot
- iTeknic IK_BH006 true wireless earbuds for $22 – Amazon (coupon: 50OFF006)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $90 – Daily Steals
- Refurb Netgear Orbi msh WiFi router systems for $175 and up – Woot
- WD EasyStore 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $130 – Best Buy
Home products
- Instant Pot Viva 6 quart, 9-in-1 cooker for $50 – Best Buy
- Save 20-percent on OXO cooking, cleaning, coffee, and other products – OXO (coupon: HOME20)
And if you’re looking for more free stuff to stream/download, make sure to check out Liliputing’s ever-expanding list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.
