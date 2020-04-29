Daily Deals (4-29-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

If real life doesn’t seem post-apocalyptic enough for you these days, Humble Bundle’s got you covered. They’ve partnered with Image Comics to offer a name-your-price deal on The Walking Dead digital comics.

Pay any amount to get volumes 1 through 5. Pay at least $8 and you get the series up through volume 13. Or pay $18 and you get the complete series including 31 volumes (193 issues), and some bonus content.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Digital media & games

Charging

Smart displays

Other

