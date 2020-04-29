Daily Deals (4-29-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
If real life doesn’t seem post-apocalyptic enough for you these days, Humble Bundle’s got you covered. They’ve partnered with Image Comics to offer a name-your-price deal on The Walking Dead digital comics.
Pay any amount to get volumes 1 through 5. Pay at least $8 and you get the series up through volume 13. Or pay $18 and you get the complete series including 31 volumes (193 issues), and some bonus content.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital media & games
- Name your price for full set of The Walking Dead (digital comics issues 1 – 193) – Humble Bundle
- Square Enix Android games for up to 53-percent off (FF VII for $9, Chrono Trigger for $5, Dragon Quest for $2) – Google Play (via /r/GooglePlayDeals)
- 3 TV seasons for $15 – Vudu
- Name your price for a bundle of D&D eBooks by R.A Salvatore, Lisa Smedman & others – Humble Bundle
Charging
- Aukey 18W USB wall charger for $10 – Amazon (coupon: QJQRLSOR)
- Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for $8 – Amazon (coupon: AKA25332)
- 20,000 mAh 18W power bank for $20 – Amazon
- AIDEAZ 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for $19 – Woot
Smart displays
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Spot for $70 – Woot
Other
- Garmin Vivofit 4 activity tracker for $50 – Amazon
- Edifier W860NB wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $59 – Amazon (coupon: 502FSR28)
- Netgear Orbi Mesh WiFi system w/Orbi Voice smart speaker for $200 – Netgear
