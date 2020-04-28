Daily Deals (4-28-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering a free 2-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited if you sign up by Thursday. Tor and Google Play are giving away free eBooks. And Steam and the Epic Games Store are offering free PC games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free downloads
- Total War: SHOGUN 2 PC game for free – Steam
- For the King PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Traitor Baru Cormorant eBook by Seth Dickinson for free – Tor
- 28 children’s eBooks for free – Google Play (via /r/googleplaydeals)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon
Speakers
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Best Buy
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $249 – Target
Headphones
- Bose noise cancelling headphones for $300 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose noise cancelling headphones 700 for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Bose (via eBay)
- TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 active noise-cancelling headphones for $35 – TaoTronics (coupon: BH060MM)
Storage
- Samsung Fit 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $40 – Newegg
- Samsung T5 500GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $90 – Amazon
Charging
- Aduro wall tower 12-outlet AC adapter w/2 USB ports for $19 – Woot
- RAVPower 10W wireless charging pad for $10 – Amazon (coupon: OMNVGZIE)
