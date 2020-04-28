Daily Deals (4-28-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering a free 2-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited if you sign up by Thursday. Tor and Google Play are giving away free eBooks. And Steam and the Epic Games Store are offering free PC games.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free downloads

Speakers

Headphones

Storage

Charging

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















