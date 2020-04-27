Daily Deals (4-27-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Daily Steals has one of the best deals I’ve seen recently for a set of over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones in a while — you can pickup a set of JBL Tune 600 BTNC wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $70. Meanwhile, amazon is offering Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off their list price, and JBL is running a sale on dozens of earbuds, headphones, and speakers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- JBL Tune 600 BTNC wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $70 – Daily Steals
- Bose 700 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $299 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $80 – JBL (or Best Buy)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg
- HELM Audio true wireless earbuds for $50 – Woot
- Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker for $100 – Bose (via eBay)
Smart Speakers
- Google Nest Mini for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot for $30 – Amazon
- Google Home for $49 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) for $60 – Amazon
- Apple HomePod for $205 – OWC
Smart displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $60 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $70 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal Mini for $79 – Facebook
- Google Nest Hub for $99 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100 – Amazon
- Facebook Portal for $129 – Facebook
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) 2-pack for $360 – Amazon (coupon: SHOW2PACK)
- Google Nest Hub Max 2-pack for $399 – Google Store
Charging
- RAVPower 45W USB-C wall charger for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon + use code: 4NURYYNY)
- Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C wall charger for $15 – Anker (coupon: ANKERPPNA)
- Anker 30W 2-port USB-A/USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon
Computers
- Evoo 12.5″ laptop w/Celeron N3350/2GB/32GB for $149 – Microsoft Store
- Asus VivoBook Flip TP412FA 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $649 – Microsoft Store
Other
- Join Sam’s Club for $45, get $45 off your first purchase – Sam’s Club
- WD My Passport Go 1TB portable USB SSD + 64GB USB flash drive for $120 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $120 – Best Buy
- ComiXology Unlimited 60-day free trial (digital comics) – ComiXology
