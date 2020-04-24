Daily Deals (4-24-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s iPhone SE is available for purchase starting today. With a starting price of $399, it’s the most affordable phone in Apple’s current lineup, but it’s also a surprisingly powerful phone that features the same Apple A13 processor as the company’s iPhone 11 series devices and what Apple says is the best single-camera system used in any iPhone to date.

But the iPhone SE isn’t the only good phone with mid-range price tag these days. Google temporarily knocked $300 off the starting price for its Pixel 4 smartphones recently, which means you can pick one up for $499 and up. And Woot is running a sale on refurbished iPhones — you can pick up an iPhone 8 for $210 or an iPhone 7 for as little as $120.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

