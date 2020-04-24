Daily Deals (4-24-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s iPhone SE is available for purchase starting today. With a starting price of $399, it’s the most affordable phone in Apple’s current lineup, but it’s also a surprisingly powerful phone that features the same Apple A13 processor as the company’s iPhone 11 series devices and what Apple says is the best single-camera system used in any iPhone to date.
But the iPhone SE isn’t the only good phone with mid-range price tag these days. Google temporarily knocked $300 off the starting price for its Pixel 4 smartphones recently, which means you can pick one up for $499 and up. And Woot is running a sale on refurbished iPhones — you can pick up an iPhone 8 for $210 or an iPhone 7 for as little as $120.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Apple iPhone SE for $399 and up – Apple
- Google Pixel 4 for $499 and up – Amazon (or B&H, Best Buy, Google Store)
- LG V40 ThinQ smartphone for $300 (unlocked) – Best Buy
- Refurb iPhones for $120 and up – Woot
Tablets and eReaders
- onn 7″ Android tablet for $40 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) for $140 and up – TechProSync (via eBay)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage WiFi + cellular for $60 – BuySpry (via eBay)
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHFH36)
- Harman/Kardon smart speaker for $100 – Best Buy
- Monoprice 10,4000 mAh power bank for $12 – Monoprice
Other
- Google Pixelbook Go laptop w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $785 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- G-Technology 1TB portable HDD for $50 – Amazon
- Stream Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii (1972) for free for until 12:00PM ET April 25 – Pink Floyd (YouTube)
- Dirty Dancing movie livestream at 6:00PM PT/9:00PM ET – Fandango (YouTube)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Walmart still lists the iPhone SE as $200 (Upgrade only, AT&T or Verizon, partial upfront) but has been out of stock.
I was expecting something similar to what Google is doing (discounting their phones to match the value of the iPhone SE).
I’m really excited for this iPhone SE, because I’m hopeful that Samsung will respond with a similar sized phone. I don’t want a 6″ A-series phone. I want something around 5 inches
Samsung’s flagship phones have become absurdly expensive, and their A-series lineup is very lacking in North America right now.
I would be very happy to see them make a trimmed-down version of the S10e for $399. Give us a lower screen resolution, remove the extra camera, etc.
Or make a beefed up version of the A10e.
I want a 5-inch Android phone, and I hate bezel-less phones. This is the first time in the past 11 years that I’ve considered buying an iPhone, and I just might buy one.