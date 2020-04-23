Daily Deals (4-23-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Today’s World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today’s also the last day of Tor’s Muderbot eBook giveaway. Marvel is also making a whole bunch of digital comics free to read in the Marvel Unlimited app until May 4th.
And if you’re looking for cheap, but not necessarily free, eBooks and digital comics then you should check out the latest StoryBundle and ComiXology sales.
Happy reading.
Digital downloads
- For the King PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Exit Strategy eBook by Martha Wells (Murderbot #4) for free – Tor
- 9 free Kindle eBooks for World Book Day – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of adventure sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- DC Starter Pack Sale (1735 digital comics on sale) – ComiXology
- More digital comics on sale – ComiXology
Computers
- Intel NUC 10 barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U + 16GB RAM for $649 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB for $730 – Newegg
Wireless headphones
- True wireless earbuds for $12 – elifegadget (via eBay)
- Bluetooth 5.0 true wireless earbuds for $13 – elifegadget (via eBay)
- TaoTronics Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $27 – Amazon (coupon: W6QPLXDW)
- Aukey Key series wireless earbuds w/neckband for $36 – Amazon (coupon: KRTRRF35)
- JLab Epic Executive wireless noise-cancelling in-ear headphones for $45 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – 6ave (via eBay)
Charging
- Omni 20 USB-C power bank and hub (72 Wh battery w/up to 100-watt output) for $149 – B&H
- Belkin 10W/2.1A USB charger for $7– Microsoft Store
Other
- Open Box Logitech MX Master 2s wireless mouse for $60 – emb-phones (via eBay)
- Synology DiskStation DS218+ 2-bay NAS for $270 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHFE37)
You can also find more free stuff in Liliputing’s list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply