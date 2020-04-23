Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-23-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Today’s World Book Day, and Amazon has been celebrating for the last few days by giving away 9 eBooks for free. Today’s also the last day of Tor’s Muderbot eBook giveaway. Marvel is also making a whole bunch of digital comics free to read in the Marvel Unlimited app until May 4th.

And if you’re looking for cheap, but not necessarily free, eBooks and digital comics then you should check out the latest StoryBundle and ComiXology sales.

Happy reading.

Digital downloads

Computers

Wireless headphones

Charging

Other

You can also find more free stuff in Liliputing’s list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of