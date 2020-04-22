Daily Deals (4-22-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is selling the latest entry-level iPad for $279 and up. The Microsoft Store is discounting a bunch of laptops. And refurbished Kindle Voyage eReaders are going for the lowest prices I’ve ever seen.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets and eReaders

Computers

Wireless audio

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















