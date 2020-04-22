Daily Deals (4-22-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is selling the latest entry-level iPad for $279 and up. The Microsoft Store is discounting a bunch of laptops. And refurbished Kindle Voyage eReaders are going for the lowest prices I’ve ever seen.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets and eReaders
- Apple iPad 10.2 for $279 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage for $60 – BuySpry (via eBay (or $70 from Woot or Daily Steals)
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FAC laptop w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $990 – Newegg
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13.3″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- HP EliteBok 745 G6 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/16GB/512GB for $899 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/12GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Refurb JBL Live 200BT wireless earbuds & neckband for $14 – Harman (via eBay)
- JBL Live 500BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $100 – Newegg (or JBL)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $280 – Bose
Other
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show (1st-gen) for $52 – Newegg
- Anker Eufy smart scale for $28 – Newegg
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 activity tracker for $19 – Newegg
- DC Comics start pack sale (titles up to 90-percent off) – ComiXology
