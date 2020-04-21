Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-21-2020)

Picked up some free eBooks lately, and looking for a device to read them on? Amazon, B&N, and Kobo are all offering deals on refurbished eReaders.

Meanwhile, Vudu is offering discounts on a bunch of movies and TV shows, Newegg is selling a barebones Intel NUC mini PC with a Core i3-8109U processor, Iris Plus graphics, and 8GB of RAM for $335, and JBL has an “Earth Week” sale on refurbished wireless headphones and portable speakers.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Streaming and downloads

eReaders

Wireless audio

Charging accessories

Networking

Other






