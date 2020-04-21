Daily Deals (4-21-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Picked up some free eBooks lately, and looking for a device to read them on? Amazon, B&N, and Kobo are all offering deals on refurbished eReaders.
Meanwhile, Vudu is offering discounts on a bunch of movies and TV shows, Newegg is selling a barebones Intel NUC mini PC with a Core i3-8109U processor, Iris Plus graphics, and 8GB of RAM for $335, and JBL has an “Earth Week” sale on refurbished wireless headphones and portable speakers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i3-8109U + 8GB RAM for $335 – Newegg
- Refurb Lenovo & HP mini PCs for $170 and up – Woot
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $399 – Best Buy
Streaming and downloads
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (9-movie collection) 4K HDR for $100 – Vudu (or Google Play, Apple)
- How to Train Your Dragon trilogy for $18 – Vudu
- Jurassic 5-movie collection for $22 – Vudu
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Square Enix Collective Bundle
eReaders
- Refurb Kobo Aura Edition 2 for $70 – Kobo
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb NOOK Glowlight 3 for $90 – B&N
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $190 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Refurb JBL EVEREST 710GA Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $50 – JBL
- Refurb JBL Endurance PEAK true wireless earbuds for $50 – JBL
- Refurb JBL T450T Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $20 – JBL
Charging accessories
- Aukey wall charger w/USB-A and 46W USB-C ports for $17 – Amazon (coupon: A6FL6N79)
- Aduro 10,000 mAh Qi wireless power bank for $23 – Woot
- Aduro PowerUp Trio 20,000 mAh powr bank for $22 – Woot
- 2-pack iWalk Scorpion 8,000 mAh power banks w/USB-C & micro USB cables for $28 – meh
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi router for $139 – Walmart
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender for $40 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHFG54)
Other
- Show Mode Dock for Amazon Fire HD 8 for $28 – Amazon
- VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C hub for $30 – Amazon (coupon: ALVMMR83)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply