Daily Deals (4-20-2020)

Book publisher Tor is giving away four books over the next four days — the complete set of Martha Wells’ Murderbot series… so far.

The publisher is doing this as a promotion for book fifth, which comes out on May 5th. But worst case scenario? You get hooked on the series by reading the first four titles and then end up buying the fifth at full price… meaning you’ll have (sort of) gotten five books for the price of one.

