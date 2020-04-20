Daily Deals (4-20-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Book publisher Tor is giving away four books over the next four days — the complete set of Martha Wells’ Murderbot series… so far.
The publisher is doing this as a promotion for book fifth, which comes out on May 5th. But worst case scenario? You get hooked on the series by reading the first four titles and then end up buying the fifth at full price… meaning you’ll have (sort of) gotten five books for the price of one.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free stuff
- All Systems Red eBook by Martha Wells (Murderbot book 1) for free – Tor
- 9 free Kindle eBooks for World Book Day – Amazon
- Declutter your Life Kindle eBook by Gill Hasson for free – Amazon
- Cards Against Humanity Family Edition (print & play public beta) for free – CAH
- Izotope Ozone 9 Elements audio mastering plugin for free – Sweetwater
- Izotope Neutron 3 Elements audio processing plugin for free – Plugin Boutique
Tablets
- Apple iPad mini for $330 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro (5th-gen w/Core m3/4GB RAM) + Type Cover for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
Smart displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Best Buy (or B&H, Walmart)
- Portal Mini for $79 – Facebook
- Portal for $129 – Facebook
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Recast streamer/OTA DVR for $145 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) + 1-year FreeTime Unlimited for $50 – Amazon
- Google Chromecast Ultra for $59 – Google Store
Networking
- Netgear AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $100 – Amazon
- Google Nest WiFi router for $149 (or router + access point for $199/ router + 2 points for $299) – Google Store
Charging
- Anker PowerPort III Slim 30W USB-C charger w/GaN Tech for $22 – Amazon
- ZeroLemon 4-port USB wall charger (w/60W and 18W USB-C ports) for $40 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $130 – never-msrp (via eBay)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
