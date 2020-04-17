Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-17-2020)

Netflix is streaming 34 documentaries for free on YouTube, including a selection of original movies and TV episodes. Google and Amazon are continuing to offer deep discounts on smart speakers and displays. And today’s a pretty good day to pick up a refurbished Kindle, with Paperwhite models going for as little as $50.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smart displays and speakers

eReaders, tablets and accessories

Computers

Charging

Networking

Downloads and streaming

Audio and video

And make sure to check out our list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home for a list of free stuff to read, watch, play, or listen to during the pandemic.






