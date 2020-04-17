Daily Deals (4-17-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Netflix is streaming 34 documentaries for free on YouTube, including a selection of original movies and TV episodes. Google and Amazon are continuing to offer deep discounts on smart speakers and displays. And today’s a pretty good day to pick up a refurbished Kindle, with Paperwhite models going for as little as $50.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smart displays and speakers
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $30 – Amazon (or 2 for $50 w/coupon: DOT2PACK)
- Google Home smart speaker for $49 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $70 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $99 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $100 – Amazon
eReaders, tablets and accessories
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $50 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (2014) for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis w/32GB and adjustable color temperature for $190 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) for $299 and up – B&H
- Google Pixel Slate + Pixelbook Pen for $499 and up – Google Store
- Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard for Chrome OS for $50 – Google Store
Computers
- Acer Swift 5 2.1 lb 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Acer Store
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $749 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKSPRING)
Charging
- Aukey 4-port power strip w/USB-A and USB-C ports for $13 – Amazon (coupon: R276CPPM)
- 20,000 mAh 18W power bank for $20 – Amazon
- JBL Pulse 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $124 – Amazon
Networking
- Google Nest mesh WiFi system (router + 1 access point) for $199 – Bed Bath & Beyond
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 4-stream WiFi 6 router for $140 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPH84)
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi router systems for $55 to $240 – Woot
Downloads and streaming
- Watch 34 Netflix documentary videos (movies and TV episodes) for free on YouTube – YouTube/Netflix
- Hitman Go mobile game for free – Google Play (or App Store)
Audio and video
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $59 – Google Store
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR media streamer w/Android TV for $48 – Woot
- Sennheiser Momentum noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $180 – Best Buy
And make sure to check out our list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home for a list of free stuff to read, watch, play, or listen to during the pandemic.
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply