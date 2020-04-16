Daily Deals (4-16-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia for free fro the next week. And Humble Bundle is offering a name your price deal for nearly $700 worth of games, tools, and subscriptions.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games and digital downloads
- Just Cause 4 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Wheels of Aurelia PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- James Bond digital comic sale – ComiXology
- Name your price for a bundle of software – Humble Work Remote Bundle
Computers
- Intel NUC 10 w/Core i7-10710U barebones + 8GB RAM for $610 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Core i7-10501U/MX250/8GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
PC and mobile accessories
- Wavlink USB-C docking station with dual 4K display support – Newegg
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHGM26)
- Anker Powercore 20,1000 mAh power bank for $32 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Samsung AKG N700NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
- AMOAIS Go portable 30W Bluetooth speaker/8800 mAh power bank for $50 – Newegg
- Philips Flite Bluetooth earbuds w/neckband for $9 – Newegg
