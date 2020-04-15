Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-15-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ubisoft is giving away three PC gamesAssassin’s Creed II, Might & Magic Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding. Sony is giving away The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for PS4 users. And the Epic Games Store is offering Close to the Sun and Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishment for free until tomorrow (when two new games will be available for free).

Ubisoft

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Video games

Tablets

Wireless audio

PC & mobile accessories






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of