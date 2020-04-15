Daily Deals (4-15-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ubisoft is giving away three PC games: Assassin’s Creed II, Might & Magic Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding. Sony is giving away The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for PS4 users. And the Epic Games Store is offering Close to the Sun and Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishment for free until tomorrow (when two new games will be available for free).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Video games
- 3 free PC games – Ubisoft
- 2 free PC games – Epic Games Store
- The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey PS4 games for free – PlayStation
- Name your price for $495 worth of PC games – Humble 2K Game Together Bundle
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet + Show Mode dock for $40 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M10 Android tablet w/Alexa smart speaker dock for $140 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/256GB for $900 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $68 – Woot
- Refurb JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $75 – Woot
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $83 – Woot
- JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $200 – Woot
- AKG N60 NC wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $58 – Harman
PC & mobile accessories
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB HDD for $110 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPH89)
- Anker PowerPort 2 USB travel charger for $8 – Amazon (coupon: AKPPORT2)
