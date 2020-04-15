Daily Deals (4-15-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ubisoft is giving away three PC games: Assassin’s Creed II, Might & Magic Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding. Sony is giving away The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for PS4 users. And the Epic Games Store is offering Close to the Sun and Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishment for free until tomorrow (when two new games will be available for free).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Video games

Tablets

Wireless audio

PC & mobile accessories

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















