Daily Deals (4-14-2020)

Amazon is offering deep discounts on select Echo products including smart speakers and displays, but Amazon-owned Woot is offering even deeper discounts on select products — you can pick up a current-gen Echo Dot for just $25.
Woot also has some of the best deals I’ve seen for refurbished Kindle Voyage eReaders. It’s admittedly an older model at this point, but it’s a lot more affordable than the current Kindle Oasis.
Meanwhile Google is offering discounts on Nest lineup, among other things.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Plus (1st-gen) for $45 – Woot
- Google Chromecast + Google Nest Mini for $64 – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot for $70 – Amazon
eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2016) for $50 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (WiFi-only) for $70 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Voyage (WiFi + 3G) for $90 – Woot
USB-C wall chargers
- Aukey 30W USB-C wall charger for $19 – Amazon (coupon: S6OYC427)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger 3-pack for $24 – Amazon (price in cart)
- RAVPower 61W USB-C wall charger for $23 – Amazon
Wireless speakers and headphones
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Dell
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $16 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Funcl W1S true wireless earbuds for $16 – Amazon
- Cowin E7Max wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $45 – Woot
Other
- The Guild (Seasons 1-5) for free – Microsoft Store
- Assassin’s Creed 2 PC game for free – UbiSoft
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble 2K Game Together Bundle
- Handheld retro game consoles for $17 and up – GeekBuying
- Microsoft all-in-one media keyboard & touchpad for $30 – Microsoft Store
