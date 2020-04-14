Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-14-2020)

Amazon is offering deep discounts on select Echo products including smart speakers and displays, but Amazon-owned Woot is offering even deeper discounts on select products — you can pick up a current-gen Echo Dot for just $25.

Woot also has some of the best deals I’ve seen for refurbished Kindle Voyage eReaders. It’s admittedly an older model at this point, but it’s a lot more affordable than the current Kindle Oasis.

Meanwhile Google is offering discounts on Nest lineup, among other things.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders

USB-C wall chargers

Wireless speakers and headphones

Other






