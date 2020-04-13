Daily Deals (4-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Google Pixel 4a is probably coming any day now, and it’s expected to sell for $399 and up.
But last year’s Pixel 4 has a faster processor, multiple cameras, and support for face unlock, among other things — and today it’s on sale for just $499 and up. Meanwhile the Google Pixel 3a is on sale for $299.
So it’s a good day to be in the market for a smartphone with a great camera and guaranteed software updates for at least another two years.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 for $499 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 4 XL for $599 and up – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Google Pixel 3a for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)
Laptops & tablets
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i3-8130U/4GB/128GB for $349 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 5 2.2lb 15.6″ laptop w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Asus VioBook Flip TP412 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $649 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook S14 w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $990 – Newegg
- Google Pixel Slate Chrome OS tablets for $499 and up – Google Store
Accessories
- Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank for $41 – Amazon (coupon: 67TUE75I)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank/wall charger for $25 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom III USB Type-C/Type-A wall charger for $28 – Newegg
- Seagate Expansion 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $160 – Newegg
- Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse for $30 – Best Buy
Digital downloads
- Name your price for a bundle of British sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ smart display for $80 – Best Buy
- Facebook Portal 10″ smart display for $130 – Best Buy
- Facebook Portal Plus 15.6″ smart display for $230 – Best Buy
- Google Nest Hub for $100 – Best Buy (or Google Store)
- Google Nest Hub Max 2-pack for $399 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub Max + Chromecast + Nest WiFi 2-pack for $434 – Google Store
Smart Speakers
- Refurb Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) for $21 – Daily Steals
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) for $29 – Google Store
- Google Home for $50 – Best Buy (or Google Store)
Wireless speakers
- VicTsing SoundHot C6 water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker for $10 – Amazon (coupon: VT114D04)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $21 – Amazon (coupon: AKSPK3102)
- TREBLAB HD55 portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker for $50 – ProducTech (via eBay)
Wireless headphones
- Xiaomi Redmi Airdots true wireless earbuds for $25 – 7ColorStore (via eBay)
- TaoTronics wireless Bluetooth over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $34 – Amazon (coupon: KVDG4HNO)
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPH73)
