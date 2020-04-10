Daily Deals (4-10-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
An Apple TV+ subscription normally runs $4.99 per month. But for a limited time Apple is making some of its original movies and TV shows available to stream for free.
You’ll need to install the Apple TV app on a supported device to watch. But you won’t need to pay for a subscription to watch shows and movies including Dickinson, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind, Ghostwriters, Helpsters, Little America, Servant, and Snoopy in Space.
Apple is joining a number of other media streaming companies in making some or all programming available to stream for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. HBO, AMC, SyFy, and others are running similar promotions — you can find more details in our list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.
Here’s a roundup of some of today’s best deals.
Streaming
- Stream select Apple TV+ originals for free – Apple TV (app required)
- CBS All Access 1-month trial for free – CBS (coupon: ALL)
Digital comics, eBooks, and magazines
- 67 Star Wars digital comics free for Prime members – Amazon
- Marvel Infinity Gauntlet digital graphic novel for $2 – Google Play (or Amazon)
- Name your price for $250+ worth of DRM-free digital comics by Jonathan Hickman – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for $300+ worth of DRM-free eBooks – Humble Spring Clean your Life Bundle
- Digital magazines starting at $1 – Amazon
PC games
- Save up to 88-percent on select EA PC games – Humble Bundle
- Rabids Coding PC game for free – Ubisoft
Other
- Refurb MacBook Pro 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8259U (2019) for $900 and up – Woot
- Zagg Nomad keyboard folio case for tablets up to 10.5″ for $50 – Best Buy
- EasyACC 20,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Amazon (coupon: G883356F)
