Daily Deals (4-10-2020)

An Apple TV+ subscription normally runs $4.99 per month. But for a limited time Apple is making some of its original movies and TV shows available to stream for free.

You’ll need to install the Apple TV app on a supported device to watch. But you won’t need to pay for a subscription to watch shows and movies including Dickinson, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind, Ghostwriters, Helpsters, Little America, Servant, and Snoopy in Space.

Apple is joining a number of other media streaming companies in making some or all programming available to stream for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. HBO, AMC, SyFy, and others are running similar promotions — you can find more details in our list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.

