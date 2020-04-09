Daily Deals (4-09-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is offering two more free PC games this week. Amazon is running a sale on Echo products. And Walmart and Woot are offering even deeper discounts on Google Home smart speakers and displays.Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital downloads & streaming
- Close to the Sun PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishment PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers)
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $40 – Amazon
- Google Home smart speaker (1st-gen) for $49 – Walmart
- Google Nest Hub smart display w/Google Assistant for $70 – Woot (Prime exclusive)
- JBL Link View w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 14 laptop w/Ryzen 7 3700U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $700 – Microsoft Store
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3200U/4GB/128GB for $289 – Walmart
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $500 – Walmart
Other
- WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $130 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHDR46)
- Wavlink 802.11ac WiFi range extender for $38 – Newegg
- TaoTronics wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $34 – Amazon (coupon: KVDG4HNO)
- Aukey USB outlet w/night light for $12 – Amazon (coupon: 8EM2AYJ3)
And don’t forget to check out our regularly-updated list of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home for a compilation of free things to watch, hear, read, and play.
