Daily Deals (4-08-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service is available to everyone (in supported countries) starting today, and the company is offering 2-months of Stadia Pro service for free to both new and existing users.

But if you prefer downloadable games that don’t require an internet connection to play, there are plenty of sales to keep you busy.

The Humble Award Winners Bundle ends soon, but still lets you snag up to 5 games for $15 or more. The Stardock Strategy bundle includes nearly $200 worth of games and content. And the Epic Games Store is offering a bunch of free and discounted games.

Video games

Audio and video

Wireless headphones

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















