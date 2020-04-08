Daily Deals (4-08-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Google’s Stadia game streaming service is available to everyone (in supported countries) starting today, and the company is offering 2-months of Stadia Pro service for free to both new and existing users.
But if you prefer downloadable games that don’t require an internet connection to play, there are plenty of sales to keep you busy.
The Humble Award Winners Bundle ends soon, but still lets you snag up to 5 games for $15 or more. The Stardock Strategy bundle includes nearly $200 worth of games and content. And the Epic Games Store is offering a bunch of free and discounted games.
Video games
- Stadia Pro 2-month subscription for free – Google
- Name your price for a bundle of Stardock strategy PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for $100+ worth of PC games – Humble Award Winners Bundle
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale – Epic Games Store
Audio and video
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Android TV media streamer for $48 – Woot
- Open Box UE Wonderboom portable Blluetooth speaker for $43 – poppy9780 (via eBay)
Wireless headphones
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCB99)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $220 – 6ave (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones or $200 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose 7000 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $280 – Bose
Other
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20,000 mAh power bank for $30 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCHQOKJVKM)
- WD EayStore 4TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $75 – WD
- TP-Link ARcher AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Walmart
