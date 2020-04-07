Daily Deals (4-07-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
When Facebook launched its Portal line of smart displays a few years ago, a lot of folks were skeptical of a smart display that was really just designed to do one thing well — Facebook Messenger.
But now that much of the world is staying at home and social distancing, a dedicated device for reaching out to friends and family via video makes a lot more sense than it did just a few months ago.
Facebook sells its Portal displays for $129 and up, but right now you can pick one up from eBay for $100. Or if Facebook Messenger isn’t your jam, Best Buy is selling the JBL Link View smart display with Google Assistant for the same price, and Amazon is offering discounts on most of its Echo smart speakers and displays.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ smart display for $100 – eBay (or $105 from Amazon)
Computers
- BMAX mini desktop PC w/Celeron J4115/8GB/128GB for $190 – Amazon (coupon: DZAXHA9M)
- Refurb MSI gaming laptops for $870 and up – Woot
Headphones
- Earfun portbale Bluetooth speaker for $20 – Amazon (coupon: EARFUN28)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $30 – Amazon (coupon: LIFEQ10ANKER)
Other
- Google Nest mesh WiFi router (2nd-gen) 3-pack for $315 – Woot
- The Sims 4 PC games for $5 and up – Amazon
