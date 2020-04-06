Daily Deals (4-06-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Online video streaming service Quibi went live today… to mixed reviews. The idea behind the service is to offer original, bite-sized content that you can view on your phone while commuting, waiting in line, or… doing all those other routine things that millions of people aren’t actually doing these days.
Some of the programs are said to be pretty good. But it’d be nice if you could watch them on a big screen while stuck at home.
The good news is that you don’t have to pay a penny to find out if Quibi is any good — the company is offering a free 90-day subscription to new subscribers.
Meanwhile dozens of other companies are offering music and video streaming freebies, game and eBook downloads, and more.
And today is the last day to snag the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle. For $30 you get 45 PC games and a bunch of eBooks, audiobooks, and digital comics.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Quibi 90-day free trial (video streaming) – Quibi
- Pay $30 or more for $1000+ worth of games, eBooks, and more – Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle
- Select top Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
- Stream Battlestar Galactica for free – SyFy
- Stream select content from AMC/BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV for free in April – AMC Networks
- Hundreds of movies and TV shows for up to 50-percent off – Microsoft Store
- 33 movies for $5 each – Vudu
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
Computers & accessories
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKPEEK21)
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Wavlink 60W USB-C PD docking station w/5K monitor support for $150 – Newegg
Audio & video
- True Wireless earbuds flash sale (with deals starting under $10) – GeekBuying
- Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $67 – Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $189 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart display w/Google Assistant for $70 – Woot
- NVIDIA Shield Android TV media streamer for $130 – Best Buy
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Fit for $70 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $150 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $199 – Microsoft Store
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
The VUDU link takes me to a page that shows a list of movies for about a second then shows a error 404 page.
Also, the Wavlink 60W USB-C PD docking station doesn’t show a price in this article. Is $150 the sale price? Is there a particular coupon code to reduce this?
Thanks for the article!
Whoops. Try this link for Vudu:
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/uxrow/-4-99-Weekend-Deals/5491
And yep, $150 is the sale price. Sorry about that.