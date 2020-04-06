Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-06-2020)

Online video streaming service Quibi went live today… to mixed reviews. The idea behind the service is to offer original, bite-sized content that you can view on your phone while commuting, waiting in line, or… doing all those other routine things that millions of people aren’t actually doing these days.

Some of the programs are said to be pretty good. But it’d be nice if you could watch them on a big screen while stuck at home.

The good news is that you don’t have to pay a penny to find out if Quibi is any good — the company is offering a free 90-day subscription to new subscribers.

Meanwhile dozens of other companies are offering music and video streaming freebies, game and eBook downloads, and more.

And today is the last day to snag the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle. For $30 you get 45 PC games and a bunch of eBooks, audiobooks, and digital comics.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

yahoo_user
Member
yahoo_user

The VUDU link takes me to a page that shows a list of movies for about a second then shows a error 404 page.

Also, the Wavlink 60W USB-C PD docking station doesn’t show a price in this article. Is $150 the sale price? Is there a particular coupon code to reduce this?

Thanks for the article!

11 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Whoops. Try this link for Vudu:

https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/uxrow/-4-99-Weekend-Deals/5491

And yep, $150 is the sale price. Sorry about that.

31 seconds ago