Daily Deals (4-02-2020)

Another month, another crop of free PC games for Amazon/Twitch Prime members. This time Amazon is giving away 5 games including Earthlock, Kathy Rain, Turok, Etherborn, and Lightmatter.
Don’t have a Prime membership? No problem — you can grab two free games from the Epic Games Store this week: Gone Home and Hob.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Free stuff
- Gone Home PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Hob PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 5 free PC games for Prime members – Twitch Prime
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon (new subscribers)
- Cards Against Humanity Family Edition Print & Play Public Beta for free – CAH (ages 8 and up)
Wireless audio
- JBL E25BT Bluetooth earbuds for $18 – Newegg
- Mpow true wireless earbuds for $27 – Amazon (coupon: 7Q9H6Z4U)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $120 – AT&T
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $200 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose 700 noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
- Sonos One (Gen 2) wireless speaker for $149 – Amazon
Charging
- HP 45W USB-C wall charger w/two USB-A ports for $19 – meh
- RAVPower 20,100 mAh power bank w/AC outlet for $60 – B&H
Other
- Spring PC game sale – Epic Games Store
- Facebook Portal Mini 8″ smart display for $100 – thevaluestoretvs (via eBay)
- TP-Link Deco M5 mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $95 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDHDF32)
- Tascam DR-05 portable handheld audio recorder for $65 – B&H
