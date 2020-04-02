Liliputing

Daily Deals (4-02-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Another month, another crop of free PC games for Amazon/Twitch Prime members. This time Amazon is giving away 5 games including Earthlock, Kathy Rain, Turok, Etherborn, and Lightmatter.

Don’t have a Prime membership? No problem — you can grab two free games from the Epic Games Store this week: Gone Home and Hob.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free stuff

Wireless audio

Charging

Other 






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of