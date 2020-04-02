Daily Deals (4-02-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Another month, another crop of free PC games for Amazon/Twitch Prime members. This time Amazon is giving away 5 games including Earthlock, Kathy Rain, Turok, Etherborn, and Lightmatter.

Don’t have a Prime membership? No problem — you can grab two free games from the Epic Games Store this week: Gone Home and Hob.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Free stuff

Wireless audio

Charging

Other

