Daily Deals (4-01-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Tor is giving away a free eBook of John Scalzi’s Collapsing Empire. Audible is letting you stream the first Harry Potter book, narrated by Stephen Fry, for free. And CuriosityStream is offering up a 1-year subscription to its documentary streaming service for just $12.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBooks, audiobooks, games, and streaming
- The Collapsing Empire eBook by John Scalzi for free – Tor
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Pay $30 or more for $1000+ worth of PC games and eBooks – Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle
- Stream Harry Potter and the Philopsher’s Stone audiobook for free – Audible Stories
- Buy two family-friendly movies for $10 – Vudu
- CuriosityStream 1-year subscription for $12 – CuriosityStream
Computers
- Motile 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3/4GB/128GB for $279 – Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i3/4GB/128GB + Type Cover for $600 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 730 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $810 – Lenovo (coupon: APRILSALE)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/128GB + Type Cover for $817 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Anker SoundBuds Slim wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Spirit wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPH52)
- Mpow true wireless earbuds for $27 – Amazon (coupon: 7Q9H6Z4U)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds for $60 – Best Buy
- Insignia portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Best Buy
Other
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply