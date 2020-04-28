Chuwi’s 2.4 inch LarkBox mini PC to hit Indiegogo for $199 in late May

The Chuwi LarkBox is a tiny desktop computer with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
First unveiled earlier this month, the computer measures 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and weighs less than five ounces. Now Chuwi has announced that it’ll go up for pre-order for $199 through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign set to start in late May.
Chuwi says you can sign up at the LarkBox promotional website to get a 25-percent discount when the campaign goes live.
The little desktop features two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI and audio jacks and a microSD card reader. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. And Chuwi says the system can handle 4K video playback.
The specs are similar to those you’d find on an entry-level Chromebook or Windows laptop (although most of those have a little less RAM). So theoretically you could use the LarkBox as a small, low-power desktop computer. But I’d imagine a 2.4 inch computer would also make a decent media streamer, file server, digital signage computer, or other niche device.
This is a really good value for anyone who wants a cheap PC with very minimal needs (Home Theatre PC, playing console emulators, or even basic/light computer usage etc). Personally, I think I would rather buy the J5005 powered Intel NUC. It’s the same price, but it lacks RAM and Storage. But you could buy 8gb RAM, and a 128gb SSD for $60 total. It would outperform the N4100 by a decent amount, it offers more upgradability, and not to mention that your SSD would outperform whatever 128gb storage is included in this Chuwi (surely it’s eMMC). But best of all, it has a warranty that is accessible from North America. I’m also assuming this Chuwi doesn’t have USB 3.0. Also in typical Chuwi fashion (i’ve experienced a few of their devices) I’m willing to be that MicroSD card reader is connected to a very low speed data bus, so… Read more »
Yeah, this is very underwhelming for $200, with no warranty and support.