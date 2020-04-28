Chuwi’s 2.4 inch LarkBox mini PC to hit Indiegogo for $199 in late May

The Chuwi LarkBox is a tiny desktop computer with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

First unveiled earlier this month, the computer measures 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and weighs less than five ounces. Now Chuwi has announced that it’ll go up for pre-order for $199 through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign set to start in late May.

Chuwi says you can sign up at the LarkBox promotional website to get a 25-percent discount when the campaign goes live.

The little desktop features two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI and audio jacks and a microSD card reader. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. And Chuwi says the system can handle 4K video playback.

The specs are similar to those you’d find on an entry-level Chromebook or Windows laptop (although most of those have a little less RAM). So theoretically you could use the LarkBox as a small, low-power desktop computer. But I’d imagine a 2.4 inch computer would also make a decent media streamer, file server, digital signage computer, or other niche device.

