Chuwi LarkBox mini PC is a 2.4 inch desktop computer

A few days after sharing a teaser image of a computer small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, Chinese PC maker Chuwi is providing more details about the upcoming Chuwi LarkBox.

The tiny PC measures just 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ and weighs just 127 grams (about 4.5 ounces). But it packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor.

While the LarkBox isn’t exactly a powerhouse (it has a 6 watt processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics), Chuwi says it can handle 4K video playback.

It also has a decent selection of ports for such a small device, including:

1 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader (up to 128GB)

The LarkBox also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

One other thing the little computer has? Active cooling — there’s a small fan inside the case to help keep the system from overheating. That means it won’t be silent.

Chuwi hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but the company is giving away 4 LarkBox computers as part of a contest that ends in mid-May, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the little PC go on sale sometime around then.

