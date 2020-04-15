Chuwi LarkBox desktop PC fits in the palm of your hand

Chinese device maker Chuwi has been making tablets and laptops for years, and the company recently started branching out into the desktop PC space with a line of small form-factor computers.
But the upcoming Chuwi LarkBox looks like the smallest to date.
The company tweeted the picture shown above recently, and confirmed that the little computer will feature an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor.
That’s a 6 watt, quad-core processor designed for low-power mobile computers. So don’t expect amazing performance. But it should be good enough to handle 4K60fps video output.
And… that’s about all we know so far. Chuwi hasn’t announced pricing or availability details. There’s no word on what kind of ports the little computer has or what kind of RAM or storage is uses.
This wouldn’t be the first palm-sized computer with an Intel Gemini Lake processor — the ECS Liva Q2 comes to mind. But it’s not exactly a crowded market segment.
