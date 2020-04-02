Asus ROG Zephryus DUO 15 is a gaming laptop with two screens

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550 is a gaming laptop with support for up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core Comet Lake H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics.
But we’re expecting to see a lot of laptops with those specs in the coming months. What makes this one different is that it also has two displays.
The primary screen is a 15.6 inch display that’s exactly where you’d expect a laptop screen to be. The seconds screen is a 14.1 inch, 3840 x 1100 pixel touchscreen that hangs out above the keyboard and below the main screen
That secondary display lifts up at a 13 degree angle when you open the notebook, making it easier to view and interact with whether you’re using it to view in-game content like maps, stats, or menus, chat windows, or other apps.
Since the second screen takes up a lot of space, there’s no room for a touchpad below the keyboard on the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, so Asus put the touchpad to the right side of the keyboard.
The laptop’s other features include a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI, Ethernet, and audio jacks, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports. The notebook has a 90 Wh battery… which is pretty big by laptop standards, but still probably not enough to support more than a few hours of dual-screen gaming.
The ROG Zephryus Duo 15 weighs about 5.2 pounds and measures about 0.8 inches thick.
As for the primary display, Asus will offer two options for the primary display:
- 300 Hz 1080p display with 3ms response time
- 4K Adobe RGB display
Asus says the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 will be available in June, with a starting price of more than $3500 in Europe. There’s no word on US pricing or availability yet.
If that’s too much money to spend on a gaming laptop, Asus does also plan to launch several other new models with the latest Intel and NVIDIA chips, most of which should have lower starting prices.
The new lineup includes:
- ROG Zephyrus 15
- ROG Zephyrus M15
- ROG Zephyrus S17
- ROG Strix SCAR 15
- ROG Strix SCAR 17
