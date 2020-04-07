Asus ExpertBook B9450 thin and light Comet Lake laptop for business is now available

The Asus ExpertBook B9450 is 14 inch notebook that weighs 2.2 pounds or less, and which measures just 0.6 inches thick. It’s a business-class notebook with a magnesium-lithium alloy body, a fingerprint reader, IR camera, Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, a number pad built into the trackpad, and support for up to two SSDs.

First announced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Asus ExpertBook B9450 is now available for order from Amazon, B&H, or the Asus Store.

The compact notebook measures about 12.6″ x 8″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.2 pounds when equipped with a 66Wh battery, although the tech specs show that Asus may also offer a 1.9 pound model with a 33Wh battery (for folks that don’t care about all-day battery life, I guess).

The ExpertBook B9450 has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, slim bezels, and a 180-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen flat.

Asus offers the laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-10510 quad-core Comet Lake processor, 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 dual-channel memory (soldered), and two M.2 slots for up to a total of 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Ports including two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI, Ethernet (via a dongle), and headset jacks, and wireless features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The notebook has a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a 5″ x 2.6″ touchpad with a glass cover and an integrated number pad that glows when activated.

Asus says the notebook also has Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers, four microphones with support for far-field voice detection for use with Cortana or Alexa voice assistants, and a 720p webcam that you can cover when you’re not using it.

There’s also support for fast charging — you should be able to get a 60-percent charge by plugging in the notebook for 39 minutes.

It’s a nice looking laptop… but not a cheap one. Prices in the US start at $1699 for a Core i7/16GB/512GB model and go up to $1800 for a version with 1TB of storage.

