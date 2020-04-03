Another 8 inch mini-laptop is coming April 20th (in Japan)

It looks like there’s a new player in the mini-laptop space. Sort of.
The MAL-FWTVPCM1 is a tiny laptop with an 8 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen back and hold the computer as a tablet, and a QWERTY keyboard that’s just big enough for touch typing.
It also looks virtually identical to the Chuwi MiniBook that I reviewed last year, so it’s likely that the computer is based on the same design. Some of the specs are different though.
The company behind the MAL-FWTVPCM1 says it will be available in Japan starting April 20th for 44,800 yen (about $410) during a launch promotion. The full retail price is expected to be 59,800 yen ($550). There’s no word on if or when this model will be available in other countries.
The little laptop is powered by a 6-watt Intel Pentium Silver N5000 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and features 4GB of LPDDR4-2133 memory (not upgradable) and 128GB of eMMC storage. But there’s also an M.2 2242 slot that you can use to add a SATA SSD).
It has an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display with a 2MP webcam in the bezel. And the computer ships with Windows 10 Pro (Japanese edition).
It also has a decent selection of ports and connectivity/multimedia options:
- USB 3.0 Type-C
- USB 3.0 Type-A
- USB 2.0 Type-A
- Mini HDMI
- 3.5mm audio
- Stereo speakers
- Built-in mic
- microSD card reader
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
The computer has an aluminum body and the system measures 7.9″ x 5.1″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds. With just a 3,500 mAh battery, I wouldn’t expect more than a few hours of battery life.
But given that computers tend to carry higher prices in Japan than the US, the $410-$550 price doesn’t look bad at all.
By way of comparison, the best prices I could find for the Chuwi MiniBook at the moment run from $430 to $530, although that’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison because of some differences in specs:
via PC Watch
That keyboard seems really uncomfortable. Look at the tab key!
Only thing I do not understand is, why they make it more than 7 inch but less than 11 inch?
Since 8 inch doesn’t fit into your pocket, you’ll be forced to carry a bag or something.
Why would you than have an 8 inch laptop, if you can fit 11 inch into a bag?
In other words, why make it so small, when you are still forced to carry a bag, plus you end up with much smaller screen and keyboard?!
I guess it also depends on how small or how much extra space (if it’s not used primarily for electronics) a person’s bag is.
I ask that about modern phones.