ZTE launches the Axon 11 (mid-range 5G smartphone)

ZTE’s latest flagship smartphone… is more of a mid-range device with some premium features than a flagship. And that’s probably fine.

While most of this year’s flagships sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and separate Snapdragon X55 5G modem, the ZTE Axon 11 5G sports a Snapdragon 765G chip with an integrated 5G modem which results in a cheaper (and likely more energy-efficient) phone.

But it’s still got a bunch of flagship-class specs including a big, 90Hz display, multiple cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The ZTE Axon 11 5G is up for pre-order in China with prices starting at around $380.

While the phone may not have the fastest processor available, the most RAM, or the highest-resolution display, it still looks pretty good for a device with that price tag.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs:

6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel (19.5:9) AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

Adreno 620 graphics

Snapdragon X52 4G LTE + 5G modem

Dual SIM support

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

In-display fingerprint sensor

4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 and Qi wireless charging support

USB Type-C port

The phone doesn’t have a headphone jack or microSD card reader, and I can’t see any waterproof rating. But it does have a total of 5 cameras (1 front and 4 rear):

64MP primary

8MP 120-degree wide angle

2MP depth

2MP macro

20MP front-facing

Chinese pricing for the phone starts at CNY 2698 ($380) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Chinese customers will also be able to pick up an 8GB/128GB model for CNY 2998 ($420) or an 8GB/256GB version for CNY 3398 ($480).

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to pick up a ZTE Axon 11 5G outside of China.

via xda-developers and GizmoChina

